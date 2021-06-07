Digitex City Price Tops $0.0135 on Exchanges (DGTX)

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. In the last week, Digitex City has traded down 33.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Digitex City coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges. Digitex City has a total market capitalization of $12.57 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Digitex City Coin Profile

Digitex City is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . The official message board for Digitex City is digitexfutures.com/news . The official website for Digitex City is digitexcity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex City

