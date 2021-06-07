Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) will announce earnings of $1.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dillard’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.74 to $2.45. Dillard’s reported earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 532.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Dillard’s will report full-year earnings of $14.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.46 to $15.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $6.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dillard’s.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $5.17. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($6.94) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dillard’s from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Dillard’s from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Dillard’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

In related news, Director James I. Freeman sold 10,000 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $1,328,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,317,525.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Tom W. Bolin sold 400 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total value of $57,684.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,014.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,600 shares of company stock worth $4,164,700. 24.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Dillard’s by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 13,379 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dillard’s during the 1st quarter worth about $429,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Dillard’s by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 88,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,568,000 after acquiring an additional 13,784 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Dillard’s by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Dillard’s by 2,420.2% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 26,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 25,678 shares during the period. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DDS stock traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $163.30. The company had a trading volume of 269,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,379. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.82. Dillard’s has a one year low of $22.38 and a one year high of $172.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is currently -21.98%.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

