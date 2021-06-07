Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $225.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) will post $225.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $214.40 million to $240.77 million. Dine Brands Global reported sales of $109.71 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full-year sales of $877.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $852.30 million to $919.18 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $933.45 million, with estimates ranging from $913.70 million to $970.18 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dine Brands Global.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.45 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share.

DIN has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.90.

Shares of DIN stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.37. 182,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,650. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 2.11. Dine Brands Global has a 12-month low of $34.31 and a 12-month high of $100.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.23.

In other news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total transaction of $44,082.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,825.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 4,159.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,097,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,792 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter worth about $24,251,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,935,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $264,318,000 after purchasing an additional 235,743 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter worth about $19,952,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 1,672.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 233,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,982,000 after purchasing an additional 219,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

