DistX Price Reaches $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (DISTX)

DistX (CURRENCY:DISTX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 7th. DistX has a total market cap of $28,409.97 and approximately $49,341.00 worth of DistX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DistX coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DistX has traded 44.9% higher against the dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002804 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00067539 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $101.23 or 0.00283670 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.40 or 0.00253319 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.30 or 0.01166510 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003348 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,709.44 or 1.00061963 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DistX’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,148,833 coins. DistX’s official website is www.distx.io . DistX’s official Twitter account is @DistXio and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DistX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DistX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DistX using one of the exchanges listed above.

