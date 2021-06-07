DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday after TheStreet upgraded the stock from a d rating to a c- rating. 73,852 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,067,822 shares.The stock last traded at $240.30 and had previously closed at $233.24.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DOCU. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $239.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.00.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total transaction of $2,567,120.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at $42,242,469.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total value of $1,541,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 144,309 shares in the company, valued at $29,654,056.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,087 shares of company stock valued at $7,941,460 in the last quarter. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in DocuSign by 19.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after purchasing an additional 61,824 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 28,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,306,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in DocuSign by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in DocuSign by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 425,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,612,000 after acquiring an additional 18,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $207.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.42 and a beta of 0.82.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.76% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The business’s revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

