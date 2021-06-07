DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday after TheStreet upgraded the stock from a d rating to a c- rating. 73,852 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,067,822 shares.The stock last traded at $240.30 and had previously closed at $233.24.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DOCU. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $239.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.00.
In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total transaction of $2,567,120.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at $42,242,469.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total value of $1,541,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 144,309 shares in the company, valued at $29,654,056.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,087 shares of company stock valued at $7,941,460 in the last quarter. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $207.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.42 and a beta of 0.82.
DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.76% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The business’s revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.
About DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU)
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.
