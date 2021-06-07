Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Director Kevin Michael Sr Kraft, Sr. Sells 1,859 Shares

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Director Kevin Michael Sr Kraft, Sr. sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $28,721.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,407.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Donegal Group stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,956. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.60 million, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.37. Donegal Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $16.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Donegal Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $195.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.70 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Donegal Group Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Donegal Group in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Donegal Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 241,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Donegal Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 105,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Donegal Group by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 16,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its position in Donegal Group by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. 31.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.

