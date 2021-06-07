Ducato Protocol Token (DUCATO) Price Hits $13.67

Ducato Protocol Token (CURRENCY:DUCATO) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One Ducato Protocol Token coin can currently be bought for $13.67 or 0.00038497 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ducato Protocol Token has traded 37.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ducato Protocol Token has a total market cap of $17.50 million and $35,617.00 worth of Ducato Protocol Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00075045 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00027076 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $370.56 or 0.01043502 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,539.64 or 0.09967703 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00053448 BTC.

About Ducato Protocol Token

Ducato Protocol Token (CRYPTO:DUCATO) is a coin. Ducato Protocol Token’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,280,000 coins. The official website for Ducato Protocol Token is ducato.io . Ducato Protocol Token’s official Twitter account is @DUCATO_DeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DUCATO is Hybrid DeFi 2.0 that combines the advantages of existing CeFi and DeFi, providing reliability, speed, and decentralized stability through high liquidity and blockchain-backed smart contracts. Therefore, it can be used in various situations. “

