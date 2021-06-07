eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,118 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in eBay were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EBAY. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,920 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of eBay by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,334 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of eBay by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 117,288 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $5,894,000 after acquiring an additional 7,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of eBay by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,797 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay stock opened at $65.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.36 and a 1-year high of $65.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a return on equity of 71.14% and a net margin of 25.49%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.57%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays cut their price target on eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.93.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $1,351,822.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,145.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

