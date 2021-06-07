ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Receives C$10.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$10.25.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ECN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of ECN Capital in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on ECN Capital from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on ECN Capital from C$9.50 to C$10.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

TSE ECN traded down C$0.04 on Wednesday, hitting C$8.32. 192,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.62, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.26. ECN Capital has a 52 week low of C$3.81 and a 52 week high of C$8.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -86.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -82.84%.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

