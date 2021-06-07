Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Chilton Investment Co. LLC

Chilton Investment Co. LLC decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 94.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 217,331 shares during the quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Maryland Capital Management raised its position in Ecolab by 45.1% during the first quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 1,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 12.6% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Ecolab by 3.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 45,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Ecolab by 5.5% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 205,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,931,000 after acquiring an additional 10,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total transaction of $5,585,995.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at $9,915,592.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,788.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,775 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,521. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab stock traded down $3.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $212.42. The company had a trading volume of 8,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,368. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.25 and a 12-month high of $231.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $219.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

ECL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

