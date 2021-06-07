Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Shares Purchased by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 346,627 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 21,019 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 1.11% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $17,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 165.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $49.74 on Monday. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a fifty-two week low of $25.21 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $90.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.14 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 25.02%. On average, analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

In related news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,960,464.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John S. Eulich bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.79 per share, for a total transaction of $373,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,250.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

