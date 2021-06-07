Enzyme One Day Volume Hits $34.86 Million (MLN)

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. In the last week, Enzyme has traded up 114.2% against the dollar. One Enzyme coin can now be bought for approximately $173.14 or 0.00480214 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Enzyme has a total market cap of $310.39 million and approximately $34.86 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Enzyme Coin Profile

Enzyme is a coin. It launched on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,824,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,792,738 coins. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Enzyme Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enzyme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enzyme using one of the exchanges listed above.

