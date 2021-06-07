EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Palouse Capital Management Inc.

Palouse Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,057 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources makes up 2.4% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,398,578 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $917,525,000 after buying an additional 4,194,838 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $148,417,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,613,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $230,073,000 after buying an additional 1,579,499 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,598,957 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,944,642,000 after buying an additional 1,554,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 143.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,291,101 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $166,098,000 after buying an additional 1,348,343 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of EOG stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.81. 89,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,444,278. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.65. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $87.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 874.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.87.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.01%.

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.40.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $245,147.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 51,830 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,830 shares of company stock worth $2,096,666. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.