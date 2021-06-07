Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) by 59.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 525,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766,671 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $4,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Equinox Gold by 1,405.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,133,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,221 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 499,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 223,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 178,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 40,909 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the period. 23.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

EQX stock opened at $8.93 on Monday. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $13.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Equinox Gold from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial upgraded Equinox Gold from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinox Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.13.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.