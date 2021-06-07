Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Truist Securities raised their price target on the stock from $295.00 to $327.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Essex Property Trust traded as high as $309.39 and last traded at $305.17, with a volume of 12647 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $307.82.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $263.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $312.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $302.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.40.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $795,548.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,602.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 74.6% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 32.1% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 47.09, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $288.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 28.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.21%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

