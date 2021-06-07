ExclusiveCoin Market Cap Hits $989,784.80 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000476 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $989,784.80 and approximately $5,692.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001877 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000029 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $155.21 or 0.00436576 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00014361 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

