Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) by 44.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 955,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777,361 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Extended Stay America were worth $18,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 58.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 29.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 38.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 114.8% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STAY opened at $20.25 on Monday. Extended Stay America, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $20.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.76.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $257.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.40 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS.

STAY has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 price target (up from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 target price on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Extended Stay America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extended Stay America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.18.

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

