Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 80.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 13,791 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $412,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 222,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,176,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $4,699,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 32,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 16,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.14. 455,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,046,672. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.30. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $64.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $258.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.70, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.33.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

