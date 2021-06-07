Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Van Leeuwen & Company LLC

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC decreased its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 68.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,596 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 9,923 shares during the period. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $43,611,449,000 after buying an additional 910,971 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,762,764,000 after acquiring an additional 919,615 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Facebook by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362,408 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $8,021,574,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,463,140,000 after purchasing an additional 367,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $330.16. 207,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,551,242. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.11 and a 12 month high of $333.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $936.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FB. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.93.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $944,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $3,357,995.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 25,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,292,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,888,753 shares of company stock worth $578,700,197 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

