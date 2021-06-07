Fiera Capital Corp Decreases Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 48.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,073 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,214 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $3,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAP. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Credicorp by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,507,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,214,000 after acquiring an additional 982,872 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp in the fourth quarter worth $75,779,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp in the fourth quarter worth $47,885,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,649,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $598,568,000 after buying an additional 276,621 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,541,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,803,000 after buying an additional 233,260 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAP opened at $149.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.42 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.53. Credicorp Ltd. has a twelve month low of $110.47 and a twelve month high of $172.12.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The bank reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $906.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.13 million. Credicorp had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 3.05%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Itau BBA Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $174.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.56.

Credicorp Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

