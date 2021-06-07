Fiera Capital Corp Sells 240,557 Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) by 66.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 124,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240,557 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Lightspeed POS were worth $7,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 453,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,513,000 after purchasing an additional 57,497 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 871.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,874,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,862 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 25.9% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 0.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

LSPD stock opened at $71.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.76. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $82.53.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.95 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 56.05%. On average, research analysts expect that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LSPD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$114.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lightspeed POS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$115.00 price target (up previously from C$104.00) on shares of Lightspeed POS in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Cormark upgraded Lightspeed POS from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

