Fiera Capital Corp Sells 8,629 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,603 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 8,629 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $6,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 28,802 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,902 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 782,733 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $55,190,000 after buying an additional 164,540 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 62,025 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 413,299 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,142,000 after buying an additional 42,477 shares during the period. 60.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $70.72 on Monday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $54.66 and a 1 year high of $89.23. The stock has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.43.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $934.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.95 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.57%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AEM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

