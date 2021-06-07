Filecoin (FIL) Market Cap Hits $6.77 Billion

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 7th. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for $87.35 or 0.00255054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Filecoin has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion and approximately $1.01 billion worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Filecoin has traded 22.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00066416 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.54 or 0.00278948 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.18 or 0.01165537 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003382 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,160.93 or 0.99744163 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.48 or 0.01078824 BTC.

About Filecoin

Filecoin’s genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 77,482,861 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Buying and Selling Filecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Filecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

