Financial Analysis: Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) versus Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) and Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Byline Bancorp and Peoples Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Byline Bancorp 18.41% 7.59% 0.91% Peoples Bancorp 23.05% 9.99% 1.16%

This table compares Byline Bancorp and Peoples Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Byline Bancorp $301.29 million 2.90 $37.47 million $1.05 21.52 Peoples Bancorp $220.78 million 2.88 $34.77 million $1.95 16.59

Byline Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples Bancorp. Peoples Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Byline Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Byline Bancorp and Peoples Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Byline Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Peoples Bancorp 0 2 3 0 2.60

Byline Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential downside of 24.78%. Peoples Bancorp has a consensus target price of $35.38, suggesting a potential upside of 9.35%. Given Peoples Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Peoples Bancorp is more favorable than Byline Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.5% of Byline Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.1% of Peoples Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 37.4% of Byline Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Peoples Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Byline Bancorp has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peoples Bancorp has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Byline Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Peoples Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Byline Bancorp pays out 22.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Peoples Bancorp pays out 73.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Byline Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Peoples Bancorp has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Peoples Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Peoples Bancorp beats Byline Bancorp on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial loan products and services, including term loans, construction financing, and revolving lines of credit; small business administration loans; and small ticket equipment leasing services, as well as online, mobile, and direct banking services. It operates through 45 branch offices in Chicago metropolitan area; and one branch office in Brookfield, Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as Metropolitan Bank Group, Inc. and changed its name to Byline Bancorp, Inc. in 2015. Byline Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc. operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts. It also offers debit and automated teller machine (ATM) cards; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier's checks; and telephone, mobile, and Internet-based banking services. In addition, the company provides various life, health, and property and casualty insurance products; third-party insurance administration; insurance premium financing; fiduciary and trust; and asset management and administration services, as well as employee benefit, retirement, and health care plan administration services. Further, it offers brokerage services through an unaffiliated registered broker-dealers; and credit cards to individuals and businesses, as well as provides merchant credit card transaction processing, and person-to-person payment processing services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 88 locations, including 76 full-service bank branches in Ohio, West Virginia, and Kentucky. It also operates 85 ATMs. Peoples Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1902 and is based in Marietta, Ohio.

