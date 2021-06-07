First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 48,557 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 454,589 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,557 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $13,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Shares of T opened at $29.32 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $209.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.77.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

