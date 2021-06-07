First Horizon Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,940 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $6,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $49.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.74. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $29.71 and a 1 year high of $49.73.

