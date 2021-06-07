First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 108,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,204 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $8,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 222.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OMC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Macquarie raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $6,540,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $82.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $86.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.84. The company has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.20. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.98%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 55.45%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

