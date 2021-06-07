First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,161 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,059 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $9,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.21.

The Home Depot stock opened at $311.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $234.31 and a 12 month high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

