First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 6,831 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,831 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $11,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 76,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 466.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 30,089 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,264,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 70.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total value of $303,424.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,918 shares in the company, valued at $5,579,411.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 15,464 shares of company stock valued at $973,073 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.55.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $61.27 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $46.70 and a one year high of $64.30.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 21.68%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.48%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

