First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 9,938 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,938 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $23,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LQD. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA LQD opened at $132.09 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.06. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $127.91 and a 52-week high of $139.38.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

