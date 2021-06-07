First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 128,950 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 1.0% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $17,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,144 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 38,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 535,199 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $72,694,000 after acquiring an additional 19,672 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,206,574 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $163,889,000 after acquiring an additional 86,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,819 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 483,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $64,059,886.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,797,208.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total transaction of $220,488,338.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,120,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,006,985 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,455,893. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart stock opened at $141.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $398.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.01 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.93.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.20.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

