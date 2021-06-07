First Horizon Corp Acquires 624 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

First Horizon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 624 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 11,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 19,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 21,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EFA traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.80. 674,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,771,270. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $59.13 and a one year high of $81.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.91.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

