First Horizon Corp Grows Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $8,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 413,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,297,000 after acquiring an additional 11,858 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $4.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $239.77. 56,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,110,198. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $131.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.19. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.01 and a 1 year high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 62.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.29.

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,695.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

