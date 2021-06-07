First Horizon Corp Increases Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

First Horizon Corp lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 112,875 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 177.5% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Loop Capital upped their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.82.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.83. 502,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,503,781. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $229.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

