First Horizon Corp Purchases 4,914 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

First Horizon Corp raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 111,599 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,914 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $9,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,783,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,987,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,085 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,581,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,239,027,000 after acquiring an additional 895,789 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,076,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,093,709,000 after buying an additional 239,765 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,741,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $888,674,000 after buying an additional 2,365,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $689,483,000. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.60.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $97.57. 24,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,665,697. The company has a market capitalization of $60.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $66.23 and a 1-year high of $98.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $276,745.74. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total value of $5,666,343.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,605,588.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,018 shares of company stock valued at $24,916,667 over the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

