First Keystone Co. (FKYS) to Issue Dividend of $1.08 on June 30th

First Keystone Co. (OTCBB:FKYS) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 29th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 1.08 per share by the bank on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th.

First Keystone has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.09 million, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.69.

First Keystone Company Profile

First Keystone Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Keystone Community Bank that provides various banking and related financial services to individual, business, government, and public and institutional customers in Northeastern Pennsylvania market area. The company accepts demand deposits and interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

