First Keystone Co. (FKYS) to Issue Dividend of $1.08 on June 30th

First Keystone Co. (OTCBB:FKYS) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 29th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 1.08 per share by the bank on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th.
First Keystone has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.09 million, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.69.
First Keystone Company Profile
