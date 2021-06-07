First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.26% of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LDSF. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,114,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 921,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,856,000 after purchasing an additional 394,025 shares during the period. Echo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,757,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 363,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 84,862 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Manor Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 202,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 81,496 shares during the period.

LDSF opened at $20.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.28. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 52 week low of $19.20 and a 52 week high of $20.59.

