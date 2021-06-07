Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Stake Increased by Maryland Capital Management

Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Five Below comprises about 2.6% of Maryland Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Maryland Capital Management owned approximately 0.36% of Five Below worth $38,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 34.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,180,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,946,000 after buying an additional 28,564 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Five Below by 17.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,784,000 after purchasing an additional 10,509 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Five Below by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Five Below by 10.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,185,000 after purchasing an additional 15,161 shares during the period.

FIVE stock traded down $2.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $188.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,588. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $191.26. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.61 and a fifty-two week high of $205.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The firm had revenue of $597.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.91) earnings per share. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FIVE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $202.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.57.

In other Five Below news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,778 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,229.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 2,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $473,289.27. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,280.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,006 shares of company stock worth $3,360,898. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

