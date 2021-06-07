FLIP (FLP) 1-Day Volume Hits $8.00

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One FLIP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. FLIP has a market capitalization of $267,684.09 and $8.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FLIP has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00073806 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004471 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00026601 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $356.32 or 0.01035357 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,372.61 or 0.09799822 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00052972 BTC.

FLIP Profile

FLIP is a coin. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 coins. The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameflip is marketplace where gamers can buy and sell digital goods. Established in 2014, Gameflip will now leverage blockchain technology to provide a transparent, safe, and frictionless infrastructure for buying and selling of digital goods among gamers, allowing them to own and securely store their digital goods on the blockchain. FLIP is an ERC20 token used as the main currency in the Gameflip platform. “

Buying and Selling FLIP

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

