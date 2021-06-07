Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 1,400 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 70.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 42.9% in the first quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,833,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $712,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 4.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 33,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $333.38 on Monday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.88 and a twelve month high of $338.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,190.64 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $315.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $1.59. Vail Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. The company had revenue of $684.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

MTN has been the topic of several research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $277.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America raised Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.31.

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total transaction of $920,918.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,702,597.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.