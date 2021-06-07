Forsta AP Fonden Cuts Stock Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 77.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 99,500 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $24.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Teck Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $26.72.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0404 per share. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.10%.

TECK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Teck Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.81.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

