Forsta AP Fonden Has $3.05 Million Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CINF. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $124.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.39. The company has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.65. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $58.27 and a 52 week high of $124.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2349.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 76.83%.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $1,210,182.00. Insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.75.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Article: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.