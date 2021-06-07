Forsta AP Fonden Invests $57,000 in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $68,553,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Yamana Gold by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 116,632,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $665,974,000 after buying an additional 8,975,256 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Yamana Gold by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,054,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,152,000 after buying an additional 2,509,833 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,380,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AUY opened at $5.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.88. Yamana Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $7.02.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $422.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.00 million. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0263 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.13%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James set a $6.50 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.65.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

