Forsta AP Fonden Purchases New Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Discovery by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 40.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 199,017 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $15,147,183.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,546,872.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 124,839 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $3,705,221.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 341,176 shares of company stock valued at $20,123,211. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISCA stock opened at $31.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $78.14. The stock has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.89.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DISCA. Macquarie upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

