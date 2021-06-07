Forsta AP Fonden Sells 5,100 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 11.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,535,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,847 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,136,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,538,000 after buying an additional 1,015,878 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,794,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,853,000 after buying an additional 789,616 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3,305.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,432,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,167,000 after buying an additional 2,361,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 2,235,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,474,000 after buying an additional 397,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director A B. Krongard purchased 2,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.37 per share, for a total transaction of $122,484.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pauline Richards purchased 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $121,179.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,004,255 shares of company stock valued at $47,463,664 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $57.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.61. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.35 and a fifty-two week high of $58.49.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $512.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.99 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 29.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.01%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup raised Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.77.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

