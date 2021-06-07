Forsta AP Fonden Trims Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 77.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 99,500 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,443,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 395.4% during the 4th quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 3,275,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614,150 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,040,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,524,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,914,000 after buying an additional 1,153,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,902,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,566,000 after buying an additional 723,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TECK opened at $24.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.28. Teck Resources Limited has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $26.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.58.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. Teck Resources’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0404 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 14.10%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TECK. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. TD Securities upped their price target on Teck Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on Teck Resources from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Teck Resources from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.81.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

