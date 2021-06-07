Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.74 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) will post $2.74 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for FOX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.80 billion and the lowest is $2.69 billion. FOX posted sales of $2.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FOX will report full year sales of $12.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.71 billion to $12.82 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $13.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.81 billion to $13.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FOX.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FOXA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of FOX from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FOXA. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of FOX by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 883.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 179,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,218,000 after acquiring an additional 160,987 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 17,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in FOX by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 37,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,497,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,849,702. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.44. The stock has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.25. FOX has a 52 week low of $23.93 and a 52 week high of $44.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

