Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $291.74 Million

Brokerages expect Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) to report sales of $291.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Fox Factory’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $298.60 million and the lowest is $286.50 million. Fox Factory reported sales of $183.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 59.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fox Factory will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fox Factory.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.74 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FOXF. Truist lifted their price objective on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Fox Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.80.

In other Fox Factory news, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 54,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total value of $7,066,906.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total value of $510,316.21. Insiders have sold a total of 61,606 shares of company stock worth $8,156,573 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Fox Factory in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 165.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Fox Factory stock traded down $1.08 on Wednesday, hitting $149.26. 141,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.52. Fox Factory has a 1 year low of $69.95 and a 1 year high of $166.88.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

