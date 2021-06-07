Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Insider Sells $33,000.00 in Stock

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) insider Delancey W. Davis sold 400 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $33,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

FELE opened at $83.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 3.17. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.43 and a 12 month high of $87.70.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $333.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.60 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.11%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FELE. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Franklin Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

FELE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.67.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.