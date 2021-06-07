Frederick G. Smith Sells 63,213 Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Stock

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) VP Frederick G. Smith sold 63,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $2,132,806.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SBGI traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,378. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $39.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.68.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $2.02. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 163.38% and a negative net margin of 42.82%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 125.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

